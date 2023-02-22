Barbara Sue Alcorn Pollard

Barbara Sue Alcorn Pollard, 69, widow of Kenneth Pollard, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Born in Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Maude Miller Alcorn. A devoted wife and mother, she was the key figure in establishing the Kentucky Federation of Families for Children with Mental Health. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of Victory Tabernacle.

