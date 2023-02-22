Barbara Sue Alcorn Pollard, 69, widow of Kenneth Pollard, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Born in Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Maude Miller Alcorn. A devoted wife and mother, she was the key figure in establishing the Kentucky Federation of Families for Children with Mental Health. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of Victory Tabernacle.
She is survived by her son, Melvin Pollard; siblings, Kenny Alcorn and Doris Alcorn-Nickell; grandchildren, Sierra Pollard, K.J. Pollard, Tre Egner, John Pollard and Mercedes Egner. IN addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Gail Pollard, siblings, Francis Hager, Chester Alcorn and Denny Alcorn.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Johnson’s funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Tre Egner, James King, Donnie Hall, Shannon Hall, Tate Davis and Heath Hope. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Pollard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
