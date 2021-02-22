Barry Michael Ratliff
Longtime member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church
Barry Michael Ratliff, 69, husband of Eleanor Gray Ratliff, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021. Born in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of LaVern Belcher Ratliff and the late Dale Ratliff. Barry was a graduate of Elkhorn City High School where he played football and baseball and was Junior Class President.
After graduation, he attended Eastern Kentucky University. A retired quality control operator with TMMK, Barry was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved to fish at Cherokee Lake in Rutledge, TN with his cousin, Jody Bailiff.
He was a former little league coach and football coach at Georgetown Middle School and long-time member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother and his wife of 31 years, he is survived by his children, Todd Ratliff, Nicole Ratliff and Chad (Kassandra) Ratliff; step-son, Clay (Sarah) Leavell; sisters, Karen (Gary) Justice, Pikeville and Dina (Gary) Mattingly, Berea; grandchildren, Lauren Ratliff, James Orcutt, Grace Lockard, Connor Ratliff, Chad Ratliff and Lacy Ratliff; step-grandchildren, Eleanor Barr, Gray Marie Leavell, Ashley Clay Leavell, Mary Clay Barr and Abbott Leavell; son-in-law, Garland “Andy” Barr; many aunts and uncles including a special aunt, Dolores (Ken) Hounshell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Eleanor Carol Barr and his first wife, Lauren Bogo Ratliff.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday at Georgetown First United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Phil Hogg. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be James Orcutt, Clay Leavell, Garland “Andy” Barr, Steve Sullivan, Ken Hounshell, John Lewis and Steve Carr. Honorary bearers will be Paul Kleinhenz, Gary Mattingly, Gary Justice, Jim Bogo and Jody Bailiff. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday at Georgetown First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Georgetown First United Methodist Church. Due to government mandates, facial coverings/masks as well as social distancing will be enforced. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com