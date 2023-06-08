On Tuesday, May 30 Jesus Christ administered a heavenly cure to Barry Sebastian, 67.
Upon administration Barry was released from the brain disease that had held him in bondage for over 3.5 years. The cure was 100% successful and took immediate effect. As always there are side effects to most medications. In this case they will be felt by his family. They will experience life long loss, loneliness, bouts of crying and temporary sadness and confusion.
Upon his departure Barry made sure to leave behind a healing salve of love and happy memories which can be applied anytime necessary. Please keep Sandra, his wife of 42 years, his children/grandchildren Justin (Jenna, Levi, Violet & Genevieve), Alicia Morrison (Charles, Aubrey, Lace & Carter), Hannah, Jamie, Erika, Cara and his siblings James, Irene, Luther, Ethel, and Cora in your prayers as they experience any or all of the above mentioned issues.
Services will be held June 24, at 11:00 am at Salem United Methodist Church, 700 Biddle Pike, Georgetown.
