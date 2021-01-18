Bennie L. Dunn
Army National Guard veteran
Bennie L. Dunn, 74, husband of Peggy Dunn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Clint and Cora Hardin Dunn. He was the owner of Dunn’s Glass, a member of Berea Christian Church, a veteran of the Army National Guard and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his daughters, Leigh (Paul) Tucker, Lexington and Kelly (Edward) Hicks, Shelbyville; grandchildren, Audrey Hinkle and Evelyn Hicks; sister, Mary Jane (the late Donald Atchison) Atchison; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce (Lonnie) Switzer, Barbara Dunn and Ethyl Dunn; and brothers, Harold (Joyce Ann) Dunn and Donald (Henrietta) Dunn. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Christian Church, 2689 Berea Rd, Lexington, KY 40511. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.