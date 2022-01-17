Bennie Lee Doan
Member of 'my church' in Georgetown
Bennie Lee Doan, 69, husband of Julia Doan passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born July 22, 1952 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Orville and Daisy Doan. Bennie was a graduate of Harrison County High School and former meat department manager. He loved University of Kentucky sports, horses and most importantly his family. Bennie was a member of “my church” in Georgetown where he served as a beverage minister. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Johnnie Doan, Grant Doan and sister, Donna Coker.
Bennie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Julia Jane McKee Doan, Georgetown, daughters, Jennie Lynn (Rob) McCormick, Georgetown, Sarah Marie (Landon) Holder, Georgetown, siblings, Mary (Jimmy) Howard, Cynthiana, Danny Doan, Lubbock, Texas, Jo Dixon, Lexington and grandchildren, Kurtlin Lee Holder, Ivy Brooke Holder, Eden Belle Holder, Kennedy Renee McCormick.
Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at “my church” in Georgetown – 701 Slone Drive. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 also at “my church” in Georgetown, Pastor Landon Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Trey Romans, Jamie Moore, Nathan Lukacsko, Pilot Lukacsko, Isaac Moore, Dustin Parkey and Gregory Coker Jr.
Memorial contributions in Bennie’s memory may be made to “my church” in Georgetown, 701 Slone Drive Street 4, Georgetown, KY 40324.
