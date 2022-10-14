Bernadine Martha “Marty” Miley Lush, 80, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Born in Lexington on Feb. 22, 1942 to the late John and Bernadina Miley, Marty joined her siblings Joe (Delores) Miley, John “Jack” Miley, and Mary Ann (Oakle “Pete”) Petrey who have all preceded her in death.
Marty is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Rodney “Ronnie” Lush, loving sons Robert “Bobby” Lush of Lexington and John (Julie) Lush of Georgetown, grandchildren Whitney, Rachael, Xavier, and Nathan, great-grandchildren Scarlett and Corbin, many nieces and nephews, and her extended family, all whom she loved dearly. Marty was a caring soul, always there to lend a helping hand, and will be missed immensely by everyone whose lives she touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Marty’s memory to the Catholic Education Opportunities Foundation (www.ceoflex.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.