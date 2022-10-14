Bernadine Martha 'Marty' Miley Lush

Bernadine Martha “Marty” Miley Lush, 80,  passed away peacefully at home Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Born in Lexington on Feb. 22, 1942 to the late John and Bernadina Miley, Marty joined her siblings Joe (Delores) Miley, John “Jack” Miley, and Mary Ann (Oakle “Pete”) Petrey who have all preceded her in death.  