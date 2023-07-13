Bessie Lou Brewer Pollitt
The family of Bessie Lou Brewer Pollitt, 73, of Georgetown is broken hearted to announce her passing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Bessie was born on Feb. 23, 1950 in Scott County to the late Lester Dillard Brewer and Luella Clay Rice Brewer. She was the former housekeeper for Governor John Y. and Phyllis George Brown.
Bessie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Davis Ray Pollitt Jr., daughter, Vanessa (Tim) Stewart, bonus daughter Carrie (Mike) Gaines, bonus son Jamie (Debbie) Townsend, grandsons, Joshua (Lyndsey) Neal, Devin A. Pollitt, Kramer A. Pollitt, Zachary R. Stewart, granddaughters, Kayla H. Griffey, Chelsea (Lacey) Latimer, great-granddaughters, Jayda, Prudence, Payton and Khloe, great-grandsons, Brady, Mason “Rusty”, and Stellan “Jack”, sisters, Meryle Patterson and Morah (Mark) Shell, brother, Wynn Brewer, lifelong best friends, Paul and Becky Smith, special niece Crissy Shell and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Ray Pollitt Sr., and a son, Lester Russell “Rusty” Pollitt.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Anthony Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Burial will take place at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, where pallbearers will be Joshua Neal, Devin Pollitt, Kramer Pollitt, Zachary Stewart, Tim Stewart and Jamie Townsend. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1317 US 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Bessie’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
