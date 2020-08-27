Bettie Bruin Devers

Bettie Bruin Devers

Bettie Bruin Devers

Member of Lyle Road Baptist Church

Bettie Bruin Devers, 79, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Georgetown. She was born in Scott County on July 21, 1941 to the late Charles and Mable Smith Bruin. Bettie was a member of Lyle Road Baptist Church and was a registered nurse.   

She is survived by her son, Calvin Devers of Georgetown; grandson, Jonathan Atkins; brother, Jack Bruin and sister, Linda Long. Bettie was preceded in death by her son, Mike Atkins, and brother, Bobbie Bruin and sister, Sue Allen. 

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. with Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating and burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. 

Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. 

We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one. 

To send flowers to the family of Bettie Devers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 29
Service
Saturday, August 29, 2020
12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you