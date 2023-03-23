Betty Carol Metts Burchfield, 85, widow of Archie Gray Burchfield, Jr., passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 20, 1937 in Stamping Ground, she was the daughter of the late Carlos Coleman Metts and Opal Elizabeth Mitchell Metts.
Betty spent her life as a homemaker, always taking care of her family and was very proud being a croquet wife. She was also a devoted member of Harmony Christian Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Coleman Metts, James Edward Metts, and Ruby Popp Tuttle.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children, David ( Cindi) Burchfield, Stamping Ground, Mark (Jennifer) Burchfield, Stamping Ground, Reba (Jimbo) Lewis, Frankfort, Shari (David) Coleman, Georgetown, grandchildren, Jennifer (Damon) Everly, David (Laura) Burchfield, Jr., Markus (Chauncey) Burchfield, Travis (Katelynne) Burchfield, Justin (Madison) Burchfield, Ashley (Neil) Lindon, Jami Carol Lewis, Jimmy Carroll Lewis, Joy (Joey) Wilhoite, Hope (Brian) Wise, Buddy Coleman, and K.C. Coleman.
Betty is further survived by great-grandchildren, Christian Everly, Matthew Everly, Joshua Everly, Connor Burchfield, Tanner Burchfield, Archie Burchfield, Frankie Burchfield, Atkins Burchfield, Lucas Burchfield, Coleman Burchfield, Wallen Burchfield, Benton Burchfield, Amelia Lindon, Nora Lindon, Jack Wilhoite, Boone Wilhoite, Anne Wilhoite, Selah Wilhoite, Bo Wise, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Harmony Christian Church in Georgetown and from 11 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 also at Harmony Christian Church, with Pastor Dean Rase officiating.
Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her daughters and granddaughters. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolences on Betty’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
