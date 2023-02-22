Betty Carol Vallandingham Kelly
Betty Carol Vallandingham Kelly, 93, widow of Walker Kelly, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Lucy Mae Neal Vallandingham.
A 1948 graduate of Sadieville High School, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was active on the family farm, supporting her children in FFA and 4H and loved gardening, cooking and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She was a lifetime member of the Sadieville Christian Church, which was founded by her grandfather, George Vallandingham, was a member of the church choir, the Loyal Ladies Group and would assist on the piano when needed.
She is survived by her children, Rodney Kelly, Debbie (Alvin) Lyons, Karen (Butch Robbins) Kelly and Gary (Joy) Kelly; grandchildren, Nicholas (Shaun) Kelly, Jesse (Rebecca) Pugh, Alison Jones-Wirth (Shane), James Walker (Julie) Lyons and Jan-Michael Ison; great grandchildren, Aaron Pugh, Gracie Pugh, Mark Jones, Sadie Parker, James Hardin Lyons, Charlotte Lyons, Caden Ison, Alyssa Ison and Layla Ison; niece, Judy Fuller; nephew, Billy (Jo Carol) Wilson; numerous great nieces, great nephews and numerous friends including special friends Jim and Pat Brutsman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Lula Katherine Wilson; daughter-in-law, Nancy Fitzpatrick Kelly; grandson-in-law, Justin Jones; and nephew, Jimmy Wilson.
Visitation will be 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m on Saturday at Sadieville Christian Church, conducted by Rev. Glenn Redmon. Burial will follow at the Sadieville Cemetery. Family members will serve as casket bearers and honorary casket bearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sadieville Christian Church, 245 Main St, Sadieville, KY 40370 or Sadieville Cemetery, 203 Cunningham St, Sadieville, KY 40370. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
