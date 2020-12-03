Betty J. Vance
Member of Royal Springs Baptist Church
Betty J. Vance, 79, widow of Ray Vance, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Georgetown. She was born on March 17, 1941 in Cincinnati to the late Arnold and Hazel McQueen Alcorn. Betty worked as a machine operator and supervisor at Georgetown Tool & Manufacturing, Inc. She was a member of Royal Springs Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children, Billy Ray Vance (Danielle) of Vermont, Steven Allen Vance (Jennifer) of Georgia, Judy Osborne (Mike) of Owen County, Barbara (Mason) Sharp of Georgetown, and Rita Rice (George) of Chesterfield, Virginia; 12 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Donald Alcorn of Maryland. She was preceded in death by brother, Arnold Alcorn, Jr. and his wife Lucy, sisters, Joyce Lovely, Barbara Sargent, and Madlyn Powers; and son-in-law, Mason Sharp.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, and the following will serve as pallbearers, Deanie Osborne, Ricky Osborne, Joshua Vance, Jacob Vance, Chris Vance, and Wayne Phillips.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
