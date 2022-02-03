Betty Jane McKenzie
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother
Betty Jane McKenzie, née McFadden, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown. She was born in Cincinnati, on March 15, 1947, to the late Ernest and Mildred McFadden, and was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl Kelly McKenzie.
Betty and Carl, both of the Christian faith, spent the majority of their adult lives in Somerset, where they raised two children. Betty loved gardening and crafts, and established her own crafts company, Angels & More. She also loved animals, providing a loving home to many cats and dogs.
Most importantly, Betty was lovingly devoted to her family, making many sacrifices throughout her life to care for her husband, children, and grandchild. She said that her family was the greatest accomplishment of her life, and those who remember her will be forever thankful to have experienced her love.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Kelly Shane McKenzie of Erlanger, Kentucky, and Jason Patrick McKenzie of Georgetown; her one grandchild, William (Will) Carl McKenzie; her sister, Debra (Debbie) Lee Giles of Spring, Texas; and her brother, Ernest (Ernie) McFadden, of Louisville.
Funeral and memorial services will be private. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Betty Jane’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.