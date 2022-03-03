Betty Jean Giles Bailey
Betty Jean Giles Bailey, 93, widow of William Thomas Bailey, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Aubrey Giles and Maude Griggs Giles Padgett.
A retiree from the Transportation Cabinet with the state of Kentucky, she was an avid UK basketball fan, was a Kentucky Colonel and was well known for her chocolate chess cake. She attended Georgetown First United Methodist Church, was a member of the Scott County Extension Homemakers, enjoyed going to the Home & Garden Show in Cynthiana with her sister and would do different activities at Gano Baptist Church.
She is survived by her grandson, Shawn (Beth) Bailey and Ryan (Sabrina) Bailey; great grandchildren, Caleb Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Noah Bailey, Rolland Bailey, Grayson Bailey and Kyela Bailey; daughter-in-law, Karen Bailey; and sister, Stella Martin. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Gary Thomas Bailey and Bradley Dean Bailey; brother, William B. Giles and sister, Louise Melvin.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Phil Hogg. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Shawn Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Caleb Bailey, Lee Bailey, Josh Bailey and Brian Hombirg. Honorary bearers will be Scott Kries, Linda Wyluda, Gayle Figgs, Regina Mingua and Ethel Combs. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.