Betty Jean Lutes Ward, 86, widow of John R. Ward, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Windsor Gardens in Georgetown. Born March 9, 1937 in Bourbon County, she was the daughter of the late Anderson Wallace and Mary Belle Lanham Lutes.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Saturday, July 29, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jul 29
Service
Saturday, July 29, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
