Betty Jean Lutes Ward, 86, widow of John R. Ward, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Windsor Gardens in Georgetown. Born March 9, 1937 in Bourbon County, she was the daughter of the late Anderson Wallace and Mary Belle Lanham Lutes.
Betty was a graduate of Bourbon County High School and attended the University of Kentucky. Betty was a former member of Broadway Christian Church in Lexington and a current member of the First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown. She was very active in the 4-H Clubs of both Scott and Bourbon Counties. From 1978 until 1987 Betty and John ran the Hollon House in Georgetown where she was an excellent mother figure to many children and youth. Since 1989 Betty has been the sole proprietor of the Midway Sportsman Club. Betty loved her grandchildren and took pride in her immaculate homemaking skills.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Connie Ward Galloway, Beaver Creek, Ohio, Linda Ward, Georgetown, Mitta Ward, Georgetown, brother, Bobby Jack Lutes, Bourbon County, sister, Phyllis Ann Lutes Crump, Bourbon County, grandchildren, Brian Raether, Mary Guevara, Ben Wheeler, Rachel Wheeler, Tori-Riley Sutherland, great-grandchildren, Brook Castillo, Talia Raether, Malcom Guevara, Kieran Raether, honorary grandsons, Jon Sutherland, Zach Sutherland, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Annette Ward, siblings, Clara Lutes Hurd, Juanita Lutes Brown, Mildred Faye Lutes VanHook, Kenneth Lutes, and Beulah Lutes Cooke Foley.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery where family members will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Betty’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
