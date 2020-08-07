Betty Jean Robey
Member of First United Methodist Church
Betty Jean Robey, 89, widow of Harold Robey, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bradford Square in Frankfort. She was born on September 8, 1930 in Harrison County to Cecil and Margaret Carter Lizer. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church, and a member of Jolly Jenks Homemakers. She enjoyed doing crafts including 4-H sewing, cooking, and she was involved with whatever sports or activities that her children or grandchildren were involved in.
She is survived by her children, Peggy (Danny) Sharp of Georgetown, Wayne (Melanie) Robey of Stamping Ground, Steve Robey and Tammie (John) Hommrich, both of Georgetown; grandchildren, Robert Watson, Andi Watson, Kenny (Rachel) Watson, Brandi (James) Mullins, Samantha Marshall, Jessica Robey, Grace Hommrich, Maribeth Robey, and Jane (Jon) Bentley; great grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Shawn, Blake, Grayson, Kyle, and Evan. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister, Sue Bradford of Cynthiana, Kentucky. Betty was preceded in death by brothers, Ted Lizer, Billy Lizer, and Larry Lizer, and sister, Bobbie Glascock .
Visitation for Betty will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Battle GroveCemetery in Cynthiana, Kentucky with the following serving as pallbearers, Robert Watson, Kenneth Watson, James Mullins, Jon Bentley, Austin Mullins, and Hunter Mullins. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.