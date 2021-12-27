Betty Joan Covington Linton
Loving mother and grandmother
Betty Joan Covington Linton, 83, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Betty was the daughter of A. G. and Beulah Powers Covington, and wife of the late R.C. “Stormy” Linton.
Betty graduated from Scott County High School in 1956 and attended Northside Christian Church in her adult years. Her work life included working as a secretary for the Scott County Attorney’s Office, the Judge Executive of Scott County as well as working for the Kentucky State Revenue and Transportation Cabinets. Her leisure time was spent enjoying reading, gardening, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her sons Jimmy and Beth Stone, Todd and Pam Stone, John and Tobi Stone, and a daughter in law Tracey Richards. Jackie and Sharon Covington are her brother and sister in law. She had eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Michael Stone.
Visitation will be on Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with Celebration of life Service to follow at 7 p.m. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express thankfulness for Medina Tillery, Sayre Christian Village and Shirley Graves for their love and care of our mother over the years.
