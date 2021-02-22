Betty Louise Perry King
Member of Gano Baptst Church
Betty Louise Perry King, age 86, widow of James E. King, Sr.,whom she was married to for over 65 years, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert L. and Florence Bell Smith Perry and celebrated her birthday, May 14, 1934. Betty was a member of Gano Baptist Church, where she was a former secretary, taught Sunday School and was a former Director of the Children’s Programs. She was a baby sitter for over 40 years, a Boy Scout Den mother, did craft shows and restored photos. Betty stayed busy, and always tried to learn new and interesting things.
Betty was survived by her children: James (Kim) King Jr. of Lexington, Kentucky, Randy (Shiela) King, Carol (Temple) Juett, Cheri (David) Gregg, all three of Georgetown, Kentucky and Kim (Chris) Wade of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchldren.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 12:00 pm until time of the service at 2pm, with Dr. Rob Muncy and Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with Caleb Gregg, Nathan King, Seth Pierce, Cameron Johnson, David Gregg and Temple Juett serving as pallbearers and Ryan King as honorary bearer.
