Betty Ruth Muir, 77, wife of Stuart Allen Muir, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Born on the Tacket Farm in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of the late Carl “Tom” and Helen Gray Flora.
A graduate of Fleming County High School in 1963 and the University of Kentucky, Betty was an RN, spending many years at Georgetown Hospital then VA Hospital in Lexington. She was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church, enjoyed knitting, sewing and cross stitch.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Belongia and Marsha (Don) McCarty; sister, Bonnie (David) Earlywine; brother, Bobby (Barbara) Flora; grandchildren, Aura McCarty, Aaron Belongia and Hannah Belongia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby Kissick, Calvin Flora, Wilson Claypool and Charles Harmon.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
