Betty Sue McKinney Power, 76, wife of Jeff “J.C.” Power went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born on June 19, 1945 in Irving, Kentucky to the late William C. and Dinnah Estes McKinney. Betty and J.C. were lifelong Scott County residents, she was a member of Corinth Christian Church, a mother, Homemaker, an avid UK fan, and loved to fish.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, William Chester McKinney, Jr., Sampson McKinney, James McKinney, sisters, Argatha Tackett, Stella Mulberry, Joetta Robinson, stillborn siblings, son in law, Tommy Hensley, and great granddaughter, Sophia Power.
Betty Sue will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, J. C. Power, daughters, Deborah Hensley, Tamatha (Lemeul) Jones, Georgetown, Jean Carol (David) Vest, Stamping Ground, Stephanie (Danny) Ward, Stamping Ground, grandchildren, Kelli (Kai Schellig) Beeler, Brandon (Michaela) Vest, Travis (Kasi) Power, Jeffery Hensley, Dustin (Taryn) Vest, Brittany Williams, Tiffany (Michael) Jones, Clay (Sarah) Williams, Dakota Ward, great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Knox, Cason, Karsyn, Emersyn, Audrey, Marshall, Parker, Blake, Ronin, Olivia, Paislee, Bristol, Josef, Zack, Aubrey, and Zayden.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Minister Heath Sherman officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be Brandon David Vest, Dustin Wade Vest, Jeffrey Hensley, Travis Power, Clay Williams, and Dakota Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Beeler, Roy Williams, Danny Ward, David Vest, Jon Padgett, and Cameron Thomason.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Betty Sue’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Power as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.