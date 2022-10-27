Beulah M. ”Aunt Doo” Fightmaster Sayre, 78, widow of Charles Sayre, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown. She was born on April 20, 1944 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Jerry and Ruby Courtney Fightmaster. Beulah loved caring for her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, JB Fightmaster, Margaret Banks, and Catherine Tyree.
Beulah will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tommy (Kim) Sayre, Jr., Woodford County, Ricky Fightmaster, Lawrenceburg, sister, Debbie Townsend, Paris, grandson, JT (Devin) Fightmaster, Salvisa, and great-grandchild, Harleigh Fightmaster.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Beulah’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
