Beverly Ann Stout
Member of St. Michael's Catholic Church
Beverly Ann Stout, 75, widow of David Leon Stout, Sr, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Sareta Brown Young and Frank Chmiel.
She served as a loan officer with Regions Bank and was a founding member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jeffersontown. In addition to her countless hours volunteering at the church, she loved many things; the people in her life, being social, enjoying a cocktail and her orchids.
She is survived by her sons, David Leon (Jill) Stout, Jr, Winchester and Timothy Edward (Kelly) Stout, Georgetown; brother, Stephen Chmiel; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Coburn, Keeley (Tony) Guynn, Kaitlin (Andrew) Soucy, Jacob Stout and Jonathon Stout; great grandchildren, Ben, Fox, Ian, A.J. and Ace. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Chmiel. The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers at Tanbark for their excellent care given to Beverly.
Funeral services will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, 604 E Main St, Georgetown. Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. till service time Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church Building Fund, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr, Louisville, KY 40299. www.johnsonfuneralhome.com.