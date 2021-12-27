Beverly Sue Maddux

Beverly Sue Maddux, 79, passed away at her home in Georgetown on Dec. 22, 2021. 

Her family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life to take place on Jan. 8 2022, 3 p.m., at her home. 

Service information

Jan 8
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, January 8, 2022
3:00PM
Home of Beverly Sue Maddux
139 Serena Way
Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
