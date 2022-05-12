Billie Jean Marshall
Member of Sulphur Baptist Church
Billie Jean Marshall, 92, widow of Carl Bryant Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born January 2, 1930 in Robertson County, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Gay Whaley.
Billie enjoyed many years at D & R Metal Fabrication where she was known as the matriarch. She was a faithful member of White Sulphur Baptist Church where she previously served as a Sunday School Teacher. Billie enjoyed crossword puzzles, admiring her chicken collection, cheering on the University of Kentucky Basketball Team, and spending time communicating with her friends and family.
Billie will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Doug (Dianne) Marshall, Stamping Ground, Danny Ray (Deanna) Marshall, Georgetown, Jeffrey Marshall, Georgetown, grandchildren, Julie (Russell) Duncan, Rebecca (J.R.) Wallace, Billy Ray (Amber) Marshall, Jessica Marshall, Bryant Marshall, Jason Shearer, great-grandchildren, Carleigh Mullins, Robert Mullins, Tate Duncan, Trace Duncan, Ainsley Marshall, Gentry Marshall, Ty Shearer, numerous nieces and nephews and a special niece, Mary Katherine Cropper.
In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by siblings, Bennie Whaley, Raymond Whaley, Pauline Ritchie, Leoda Cook and grandson, Cody Shearer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. John Cravens officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Russell Duncan, J.R. Wallace, David Rodgers, Mike Mullins, Chris Banta, and Tony Childers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Cutshaw, Brenda Childers, Brenda Friedly, Anita Rodgers, Russell Stevens and Johnny and Jane Griffin.
Memorial donations are suggested to White Sulphur Baptist Church, 5300 Ironworks Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Billie’s tribute page atwww.TuckerYocumWilson.com.