Billie L. (Rose) Wells, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. She was born on May 2, 1934 in Scott County, and was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Talitha (Fitzpatrick) Rose.
Billie owned and operated Wells Kentucky Food for many years here in Georgetown. She was a member of Mount Gilead Methodist Church and she enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing games and cards and working in her flower garden. She was a past member of Federated Women’s Club and DAR. Billie was an outgoing lady and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Billie is survived by her five daughters, Debra Rowe, Melva Lou Wells, Janet (John Arnold) Harper, Vonnie (David) Sams and Amy (Timmy) Banks; her four grandchildren, Justin (Rebecca) Rowe, Carrie (Brian Vargason) Robinson, Leah Woodall and Kristin Byrne; her seven great-grandchildren, Benjamin Rowe, Madalynn (Miles Decot) Robinson, Kayleigh Rose Robinson, Eloise Vargason, Laney (Lucas Gifford) Woodall, Brooks Byrne and Bryson Byrne; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her siblings, George (Frances) Rose, Lucille (Joe) Komara, Milton (Norma) Rose, Katherine (George) Alderman, Lelia Dorda, Deward (Betty) Rose, Stanley Rose, Wanda T. (Jack) King and Juanita (Charles) Pascal.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy Banks, Brooks Byrne, Bryson Byrne, Brian Vargason, John Arnold, David Sams, Justin Rowe and Benjamin Rowe. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Danny Burton, David Burton, Billy Barnes, John Jones, Tom Rose, Timmy King, Wayne Rose, Rick Jenkins and Eddie Pascal and special friends Lucinda Irick, Robin Rowe and Nikki Webber.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Bluegrass Hospice Care for their dedicated care and love they showed to Billie. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
