Billie Sue Crowe Perkins Lucas
Billie Sue Crowe Perkins Lucas, 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, at her home in Los Angeles, California, in the presence of her loving family.
Billie Sue was born in Crittenden in 1937, to Ruth Martin Crowe and Marion Crowe, an educator and later superintendent of Woodford County Schools. She moved with her family to Georgetown in 1952, attending Garth High School, where she was a cheerleader, a national honors society member, and voted Most Popular by her classmates. She graduated with honors in 1955.
After high school, she took time off to start a family. After the birth of her first two children, Billie Sue enrolled at Georgetown College, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor's degree. She soon was issued her teaching certificate and began teaching at Garth Elementary. She went on to receive her master's degree in education from Georgetown College in 1979. During those years Billie Sue enjoyed spending time with family, bowling in the local league, serving in the Parent Teacher Association, and volunteering for numerous organizations. Billie taught elementary school for 17 years, then went on to work in hospital administration. After another 17 years at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital, she left the workforce for good and embraced her wandering spirit.
Billie spent her first few retirement years in Georgetown, then moved to Okeechobee, Florida, where she enjoyed quiet days of solitude by the lake, and nights filled with music and dancing with her sister and friends at the local VFW. She moved to Los Angeles in 2007. She spent her California years exploring her new city. She learned the L.A. bus and train system, attended concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, took trips to the beach, and went whale-watching off the coast. Further adventures took her to Ireland, San Francisco, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas.
For those who knew and loved her, she seldom held her fierce opinions to herself. Billie Sue felt strongly about causes of early childhood education, improved access to health care, and social justice. She took action by speaking up, volunteering, marching, and making financial contributions to organizations such as Hospice, Team Mentoring, and to individuals in need. When Billie faced her own challenges throughout life, she unfailingly met them with dignity and honor.
In addition to her parents, Billie Sue was preceded in death by her sister Betty Jane (Crowe) Harman, husband Sammy K Lucas, and first husband Billy Russell Perkins. She is survived by her children Billy Russell (Kim) Perkins, of Georgetown; Mary Perkins (Shannon) Harris, and Sam E. Lucas (Clayton K. Yeung), both of Los Angeles; step-daughter Tammy Lucas Humphrey of Georgetown; sister Frankie Hoffeld of Lexington; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Billie Sue’s life at Georgetown’s First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 10 a.m until service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Billie Sue Crowe Lucas Charitable Fund are encouraged. This memorial endowment, established by her children, will provide annual contributions to non-profit organizations in Kentucky that support childhood education and youth athletics. Checks should be written to The Billie Sue Crowe Lucas Charitable Fund, and envelopes addressed to Blue Grass Community Foundation, 499 East High Street, Suite 112, Lexington, KY 40507. Or on the web directly at https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/the-billie-sue-crowe-lucas-charitable-fund.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson’s Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.