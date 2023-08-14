Billy Wilson
Billy Wilson, 84, of Georgetown passed on Aug. 8, 2023. Billy was born in Sadieville on April 3, 1939 to the late Raymond B. and Lula K (Vallandingham) Wilson.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 11:46 pm
After graduation from Scott County High School, Billy embarked on a successful career with Square D Company in Lexington where he worked for 38 years. Upon his retirement, he pursued his interest and passion for home construction. In his second career he was a successful home builder with his focus on new home construction and home restoration. During this time he also worked as a tour guide at Toyota. He enjoyed his role as a tour guide as it allowed him to do something he truly loved which was meeting new people and making new friends.
Billy was a man of strong faith and active in his church, serving as an Elder of Sadieville Christian Church for over 50 years. He served his community in many roles including Chairman of Sadieville Cemetery, past Mayor of the City of Sadieville and numerous years as a Coach for youth sports in Georgetown.
Billy is survived by his wife of 32 years Jo Carol Wilson, Georgetown, his daughter Jackie (Tim) Hansel of Georgetown, and son Greg (Margaret) Wilson, Lexington. He is also survived by his step children, Allen (Suzanne) Justice of Everett, Washington, Jennifer (Brian) Lohnes of Amherst, New Hampshire and Jeff (Kay) Justice of Georgetown. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren; Margaret Ann Parker, Elizabeth Wilson, Mitch Wilson, Jake Justice, Beau Justice, Kinsey Fields, Ellie Lohnes, John Lohnes, Whitney Tackett and Brandon Justice. He is also survived by 10 Great Grandchildren, sister Judy Fuller and sister-in-law Marsha Hymer.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brother James Wilson, brother in laws Gary Fuller and Ray Gillespie, sisters-in-law Wanda Wilson, Nelly Gillespie and his wife Ann Gillespie Wilson.
Visitation was held at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Serving as pall bearers were Greg Wilson, Mitch Wilson, Tim Hansel, Allen Justice, Andrew Tackett, Devin Brumfield, Austin Williams, Austin Williamson and Mike Fuller. Honorary Pall bearers will be Bob House and Wendell Cox. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sadieville Cemetery in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
