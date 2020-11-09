Bobbie Jean (Ward) Bevins
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Bobbie Jean (Ward) Bevins, 80, widow of Charles Thomas Bevins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1940 in Virginia, eldest daughter of the late Calvin Andrew and Louise (Ellis) Ward. Bobbie worked in the Perry County and Scott County Health Departments for many years. She was a devoted Christian and dedicated member of Gano Baptist Church and held Bible study groups in her home. Bobbie was the Matriarch of a large family of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. She hosted tea parties at the farm, as well as the annual church 4th of July celebration. She and Charlie were active in the Happy Hearts Senior Group at church. She enjoyed her herb and vegetable gardens as well.
Bobbie is survived by three sisters, Carolyn (Bumper) Adams, Judy Ward, Linda Sue (Woody) Allen; four brothers, Harry (Rosamond) Ward, Doug (Shirley) Ward, Denny (Teresa) Ward and Jim (Joan) Ward; sister-in-law, Vette Ward; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Ward Stidham and one brother, Brent Ward.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gano Baptist Church, where services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Reverend Harry Hargis and Reverend Rob Muncy officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Bobbie’s brothers and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Gideons, Post Office Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.
To abide by the current health regulations, please wear a face mask and observe social distancing while visiting with the family and attending the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.