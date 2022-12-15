Bobby Charles Rose
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Bobby Charles Rose, 81, widower of Louise Young Rose, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Sept. 14, 1941 in Lee City, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Albert and Ruby Patrick Rose.
Bobby proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. Following his time in the Air Force he became employed by the United States Postal Service. During his time with the US Post Office Bobby became a CDL driver. He was a Kentucky Colonel, avid gun collector and loved all his dogs especially his most recent one Blackie.
In addition to his wife and parents he was also preceded in death by siblings, Gene Rose, Genelle McKeehan, Justice Rose, and Jimmy Rose. Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his children, Steven (Laura) Rose, Rachel (Mike) Barron, grandchildren, Morganne Ryan, Luke Ryan, Cheyenne Barron, all of Georgetown, siblings, Cleo Crase, Carlisle, Ohio, Maryann Fraley, Mt. Sterling, Judith (Doug) Hillard, Georgetown, Danny Rose, Midway, Thressa Young, Jeffersonville, Fern (Bill) Bridges, Stamping Ground, Vicki (David) Miller, Georgetown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where military honors will be preformed by American Legion Post 24 and the United States Air Force. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bobby’s tribute all at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
