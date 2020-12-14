Bobbye Ann Tackett Hudson
Member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Bobbye Ann Tackett Hudson, 87, widow of Milton “Junie” Tackett, Jr. & Emmett Hudson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Lexington. Bobbye was born in Georgetown on June 14, 1933 to the late Ambrose and Georgia Ann Smith Brannock.
Bobbye was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She loved people and was very much a people person. She held bible study at her home in the early 1990’s and many prayers were answered there. Her first job was at John Hall Store in Stamping Ground and late she also was a sales associate at The Village Boutique in Stamping Ground. She loved to take walks, loved her flowers and loved to be on the go.
Bobbye is survived by nieces, Katie, Darlene, Ann Swinford “Rooney”, Donna, Ardith Ann, and Kathy. Bobby is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, A. G., Bucky, Billy, Dickie, Grace, Edna Margaret and Mildred.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Stamping Ground, Kentucky with service to begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Mark Turley, Billy Joe Turley, Jerry Graves, Tom Hunley, Dave Euller and Jeremy Mullins. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Mullins, Rudy Sharpe, Austin Clemons and Donny Clemons.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
