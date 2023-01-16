Bonnie Ann Hayden Judy
Bonnie Ann Hayden Judy, 77, widow of Wallace “Wally” Ray Judy, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Born in Maysville, she was the daughter of the late John and Jessie Beckett Hayden.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 8:58 am
A seamstress, Bonnie loved animals, especially her dogs. She attended Silas Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Jonathan (Jennifer) Judy, Kenneth Ray (Vickie) Judy and Jennifer Rae West; grandchildren, Selena McCoy, William McCoy and Addilyn Rae Judy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Hayden.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Curtis Coots. Burial will follow at the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Jimmy Rice, Keith James, David Florence, Robert McMenama, Kevin Shingleton and Brian Harney. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silas Baptist Church, 274 Silas Rd, Cynthiana, KY 41031. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
