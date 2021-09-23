Bonnie Jean Sharp Neuville
Member of First Presbyterian Church
Bonnie Jean Sharp Neuville, “Extraordinaire”, 91, widow to Fred P. Neuville, passed away in Georgetown on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. She was born March 21, 1930 to the late William Edgar Sharp, Sr. and Ruby Osborne Sharp, in Georgetown. In addition to her husband, and parents, she is preceded in death by, her brother, William Edgar Sharp, Jr. and niece Nancy Sharp Tanton.
Bonnie was a member of First Presbyterian Church, of Georgetown, where she belonged to the Night Circle of Ladies. She was also a member of Big Spring Chapter D.A.R., Blue Grass Morgan Horse Association, 4-H Club, Saddle Blankets, and she was very involved in Meals on Wheels. Bonnie was a devoted University of Kentucky fan, a Kentucky Colonel, board member of the Festival of the Horse, and also was the Grand Marshall of the Festival in 2014. She attended Dry Run School and graduated from Garth High School. Bonnie attended Ward Belmont School in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated from the University of Kentucky. Upon graduation, she taught at Great Crossings, then went to Gulf Park College in Gulf Park, Mississippi, where she taught horseback riding. When she and Fred married and moved back to Scott County, she began teaching at Longview Riding Camp. Bonnie then began Burr Oak Riding School at her farm in Scott County. Her summers were busy attending and participating in horse shows, all over the state. Bonnie and her students won every award offered.
Bonnie and Fred had no children of their own. But they felt so privileged to have influenced the lives and helped in the forming the character of so many of the young people who shared their love of horses.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with services at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Wanda Olive, Rev. Pam Rucker, and Rev. Alan Redditt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery, with pallbearers being: Henry Graves, Scott Wells, Dean Reese, Stuart Hughes, John Morrow, Marty Poole, Arron Ayotte, Matthew Wood, and Tom Moon. Honorary bearers will be: Leo Reed, H. Sutton, Robert Hall, Dr. Clark Cleveland, and Joe Reinhart.
Donations in Bonnie’s memory can be made to: First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 533, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324; Saddle Blankets; and Blue Grass Morgan Horse Club, c/o Kathie Morrow, 876 Hawkins-Cummins Road, Paris, Kentucky 40361
