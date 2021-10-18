Bradford Scott "Scotty" Barron
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Bradford Scott “Scotty” Barron, 79, husband of Melinda (Wright) Barron, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. He was born Aug. 1, 1942 in Scott County, son of the late Joseph and Geneva (Wright) Barron. Scotty served in the United States Army and was a retired truckdriver for Southern States. Scotty enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandchildren and fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors any time he could.
In addition to his wife, Scotty is survived by his daughter, Samantha Barron; his son, Bradford (Sheana) Barron II; his two grandsons, Bradford Barron III and Levi Barron; one granddaughter on the way; his brother-in-law, Alfred Mullikin; a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws; a dear friend, Paula Fae Penn. Besides his parents, Bradford was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Herald, Mary Alice Mullikin and Louisa Barron; two brothers, Oscar Barron and Buford Barron; two special nephews, Johnny Barron and Jeffrey Barron.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday with Pastor Rodney Courtney officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Herald, Buford Barron II, Alfred Mullikin, Jason Wright, Austin Cole and Gerald Wright. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Scott Mullikin, Jimmy Mullikin, Michael Barron and the staff of Southern States.