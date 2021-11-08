Bradley Dean Bailey
Member of Northside Christian Church
Bradley Dean Bailey, 68, husband of Karen Bailey, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Born in Lexington, he was the son of Betty Giles Bailey and the late William Thomas Bailey.
A glazer by trade, he was the former owner of Shamrock Glass and later B&B Glass. He liked to be a camp cook when everyone went hunting and was famous for his vegetable soup and chili. He was a member of Northside Christian Church, enjoyed cattle farming, traveling to Pensacola, Florida and was an avid UK fan.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons, Shawn (Beth) Bailey and Ryan (Sabrina) Bailey; grandchildren, Caleb Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Noah Bailey, Rolland Bailey, Grayson Bailey and Kyela Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas Bailey and 0brother, Gary Thomas Bailey.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.