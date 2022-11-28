Brandy Shaw, 41, wife of Timothy Shaw, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 14, 1981 in Harrodsburg to the late Patrick Turner and Debbie Pike Hurst.
She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, enjoyed motorsports, fishing, and camping. Brandy previously worked as a registered nurse, private caregiver, and a bartender. She loved being with people and helping others. Brandy was a member of Central Church of God.
Brady is survived by her husband, Timothy Shaw, brother, John Kip Hurst, grandmother, Anita Brown Rountree, stepdaughter, Megan Zirbes, aunt, Donna Castillo, stepfather, Dalton Harmon Hurst, Jr., niece, McKenna Grace Hurst, grandchildren, Aria, Mackenzie, Hayden, and several cousins.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Central Church of God, Georgetown. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Recovery Works Georgetown, 3107 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Brandy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Brandy Shaw, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.