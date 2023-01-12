Brenda Elaine Hatton

Brenda Elaine Hatton

Brenda Elaine Hatton

Member of the Great Smokey Mountain Association

To send flowers to the family of Brenda Hatton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Monday, January 16, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Memorial Service
Monday, January 16, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you