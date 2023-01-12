Brenda Elaine Hatton
Brenda Elaine Hatton, 73, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born May 27, 1949 in Middletown, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Seldon Davis Hatton and Kathryn Gross Tyson.
Brenda was a transportation coordinator with Minova USA for 21 years and a customer service representative for Clark Equipment for 13 years. She attended Georgetown Baptist Church and was a member of the Great Smokey Mountain Association.
Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Daryl (Sandra) Hatton, Randy (Candice) Hatton, all of Georgetown, niece, Megan (Mike) Chinn, nephews, Matthew (Lori) Hatton, Michael (Jaqueline) Hatton, great-niece, Isabella Whitcomb, great-nephew, Brayden Whitcomb, cousin, Philip Gross, special friends, Linda Elliott, Judy Elliott, and Dot Newton, along with numerous cousins.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Ken Holden officiating. Memorial Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Georgetown Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary and Debbie Sharp, Suzanne Oldham, and Dot Newton.
The family is requesting any monetary donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or at www.bgcarenav.org. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Brenda’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
