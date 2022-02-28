Brenda Gayle Ashley
Loving daughter, mother, and grandmother
Brenda Gayle Ashley, 45, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. She was born June 9, 1976 in Georgetown, daughter of Marion Combs and the late Paul Gene Ashley.
Brenda enjoyed cooking, coloring, collecting elephants and babysitting her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Brenda is survived by her children, Sierra Domingo, Ana Domingo and Enrique Domingo; four grandchildren, Adela Gonzalez, Dominic Gonzalez, Isabella Domingo and Sophia Domingo; three sisters, Tammy (Michael) Moore, Carolyn (John) Lagutap and Sandra Ashely; one brother, Raymond (Debbie) Mann; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Brenda was preceded in death by one sister, Carmon Hiatt and one brother, Gregory Ashley.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Pearce officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Enrique Domingo, Michael Moore, Sam Singleton, Cody Lancaster, Alex Hilterbrand, Zachary Moore, Tim Combs and Wesley Hiatt. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.