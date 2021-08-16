Brenda Porter Lamb

Brenda Porter Lamb, 67, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Louisville. 

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 starting at 3 p.m. until time of the service at 6 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Friday, August 20, 2021
3:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Aug 20
Service
Friday, August 20, 2021
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
