Brenda Porter Lamb
Brenda Porter Lamb, 67, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Louisville.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 starting at 3 p.m. until time of the service at 6 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
