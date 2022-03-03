Bridgette Ewell King
Employee of Scott County Schools
Bridgette Ewell King, 61, passed away on Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1960 and the daughter of Shirley Williams Ewell and the late Lonnie Ewell, of Georgetown. She was employed by Scott County Schools and worked at Southern Elementary for over 20 years.
Bridgette is survived by brothers Lloyd M. Ewell and Lonnie Clay Ewell. Bridgette was blessed with one son, Michael Thomas King (Taylor) and five precious grandchildren Michael, Kyle, Audrey, Aaron, and Tommy King.
Bridgette is survived by her loving partner Rick Stubbs, Nieces Jennifer Compton (David), April Clayton (Wylie), Jamie Perry, and Ashley Hudson; Aunt Emma Whaley, Uncle Ted Williams (Jean); cousins; great nieces/nephews; and many great friends.
Bridgette is proceeded in death by her sister Deborah Gail Cruz and niece Whitney Ewell.
Services are being held by Care Cremations in Lexington. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.