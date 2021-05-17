Brittany Marie Singer Gilkey
Member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church
Brittany Marie Singer Gilkey, 33, wife to Patrick Gilkey, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Lexington. She was born in Georgetown on Nov. 25, 1987 to Rita Wagoner Sartori of Lexington and Charlie Singer. She was a member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church and was a graduate of Scott County High School. Brittany loved being a Mom. She enjoyed crafting, doing hair and the outdoors.
In addition to her husband, Patrick and her mother, Rita Wagoner Sartori (Christopher), she is survived by her children, Sophia Rene Rose Gilkey and Lillian Grace Gilkey. She is also survived by her brother Charles Singer II of Elizabethtown, a step sister, Kimberlie Carpenter, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. Services will be officiated by Chuck Helms, with burial following the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charles Singer II, Aaron Leaver, Jaylen Gilkey, Nick Gilkey, Ronnie Wagoner, Tyler Flynn, BronSon Harris, and Daniel Quertermous.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Guidelines as requested by Governor Beshear will be in place.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one at this time.