Bruce Allen Farmer
Member of Sadieville Christian Church
Bruce Allen Farmer, 67, husband of Jeniffer (Bishop) Farmer, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born on Dec. 13, 1953 in Grundy, Virginia, son of the late Hassel and Ruth (Looney) Farmer. Bruce served in the United States Army and received the National Defense Service Medal and was a Rifle Marksman. He had retired from The University of Kentucky where he was an Electrical Engineer for twenty-four years. Bruce was a devoted member of Sadieville Christian Church and he loved fishing, woodworking, knife making and playing horseshoes.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jarrod and Raven Farmer; his grandson, Allen Lee Farmer; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Betty Fields, Danny Farmer and Lanny Farmer.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sadieville Christian Church, 245 Main Street, where services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday with Reverend Scott Meadows officiating. Burial will be in Sadieville Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Honor Guard Post 24. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Due to the current regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing requirements while visiting with the family and during the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.