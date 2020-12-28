Bruce Webber
Loving father and grandfather
Bruce Webber, 62, of Stamping Ground passed away Dec. 2nd at 9:11 a.m. in hospice care at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Sept. 23.1958 in Dayton, Ohio to Ray and Eleanor Webber of Bradenton, Florida. He graduated from Beavercreek H.S in 1976. Bruce was a former truck driver for many years then went onto work in skilled trades for JCI in Greenfield, Ohio in 1993. There is where he met his future wife Dawn Webber. They were married Sept. 1st. 1994 in Hillsboro, Ohio where they resided until moving to Kentucky in 1999. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, brother Craig and niece Aundrea. He has four children, Chris(Susana)Webber of West Palm Beach, Florida. Bret(Tyra)Webber of Talbott, Tennessee, Katie (Napier) Webber of Stamping Ground and Cody Webber of Georgetown and eight grandchildren.
He was an employee of TMMK for 20 years as assembly maintenance. Bruce enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, riding his motorcycle, NASCAR, and college football. He was a “Big Buckeye Fan.” Bruce enjoyed to travel, when he had time and loved being with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bruce to CTCA (cancer treatment centers of America) Gateway for cancer research. Fighting for a cure.
A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the home of Bruce and Dawn Webber.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
