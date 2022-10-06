Buford Blackburn
U.S. Navy Veteran
Buford Blackburn, 90, widower of Lillie Maye Blackburn, passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Georgetown. He was born in Goody, Kentucky to the late Fred and Dicie Elizabeth York Blackburn, on Jan. 11, 1932.
He was a United States Navy Veteran, where he worked with the Navy Dental Clinic. Buford was a former song leader at Leckieville Free Will Baptist Church, in South Williamson, Kentucky. He was later a Boy Scout, and Cub Scout Leader, with his sons. He was a former deacon of Cane Run Baptist Church, and a founding member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church. He worked at University of Kentucky in the Dentist Ceramic Lab. Buford loved woodworking, woodcrafts, and was known for making wooden reindeers. He loved to can, cook, bake, and do crossword puzzles. While his wife, Lillie was living, Buford, helped sew hundreds of layette sets and helped put together numerous boxes of supplies and gifted them for babies in Haiti. He made and gave away many, many pillows to family and strangers that he made. Buford and his wife exemplified true Christian spirit and love. Buford was well loved by all that knew him.
Buford will be lovingly remembered by his children: Devonna Lynn (Douglas) Hisel of McKee, Buford Dale (Kathy) Blackburn of Corvallis, Oregon, and David Dwain (Pam) Blackburn of Nicholasville; five grandchildren: Scotty Tackett, Matthew Hisel, Adam Hisel, Johnathan Blackburn, and Samuel Blackburn, seven great grandchildren and two sisters, Charlene (Walter) Jones, and Joan (Dan) Scalf, both of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his wife Lillie, with whom he was married 68 ½ years at the time of her passing, son and daughter-in-law, Dennis Orbin & Patricia Blackburn, and sisters and brother in laws, Ethel (Frennie) Stollings, and Arbutus “Boo” (Dr. Andrew) Moore.
Visitation for family and friends will take place at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon, with Pastor Chad Lindon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lexington Cemetery, with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Scotty Tackett, Adam Hisel, Johnathan Blackburn, Samuel Blackburn, Hunter Tackett, and Douglas Hisel, with Honorary bearers being, Dallas and Karan Borders, Dan Scalf, Walter Jones, Don, and Liz Richards.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Buford’s name to Safe Harbor Baptist Fellowship, 519 Gano Avenue, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com on Buford’s tribute wall.