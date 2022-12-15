Buford Dunn
Buford Dunn, 94, husband of Juanita Rice Dunn, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 26, 1928 in Scott County, son of the late Beckham W. and Stella (Barkley) Dunn.
Buford served in the United States Army and worked at The Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot for forty-one years where he was a warehouse technician. Buford was a devoted member of The First Church of the Nazarene since 1946 and he served as a trustee of the church board for many years and worked as the custodian of the church to keep the building ready for worship at all times. Buford enjoyed watching old westerns and the Kentucky Wildcats. He loved to spend time with his family and going to the church softball tournaments.
In addition to his beloved wife of seventy years, Buford is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Daryl and Betty Jo Dunn and Anthony “Tony” and Deborah Dunn; his granddaughter, Kelly Jo Placilla; two great-granddaughters, Emily Jo Placilla and Kenna Marie Placilla; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides his parents, Buford was preceded in death by his grandson, Jonathan Paul Dunn; three sisters, Beulah Covington, Helen Hampton and Doris Brewsaugh; six brothers, James Dunn, Beckham Dunn Jr., Victor Dunn, Robert “Bobby” Dunn, Winford Dunn and John Raymond Dunn; and his beloved dog Mollie.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Gideons International, Post Office Box 61, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johonsfuneralhome.com.
