Caleb Emanuel Harris
Member of The Journey Church
We lost a piece of the puzzle of life that will never be able to be replaced. Caleb Emanuel Harris, 22, left us on August 11, 2020. He was a former student of LCA and went on to graduate from Henry Clay High School in 2016. During his brief time with us he touched so many lives. He was a brilliant mind. Words on paper mesmerized him. His thought processes were limitless. His compassion for others was immeasurable. He gave of himself and saw no prejudice. He was a rarity in life. Caleb was self-taught in piano and guitar. Music was in his heart. Caleb always gave people a chance and saw only the positive in everyone. His greatest joy was helping others. Caleb was an old soul and can never be replaced. We, as his family and friends, will always miss him.
Caleb was the son of Mark Harris (Amy Miller) of Versailles, and Pam Estep (David) Hager of Lexington. Caleb was born on February 19, 1998 in Georgetown. He was a member of The Journey Church. Caleb was the IT Director at White Dog Trading & Storage.
Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are paternal grandmother, Sarah Jeannie Harris of Frankfort, brothers, Tyler (Laura) Harris of Lexington, Jon-Micah Campbell of Georgetown, Conner Sebastian of Georgetown; sisters, Peyton Miller, Spencer Miller, and Chandler Miller; nieces, Olivia Harris and Harper Harris; “Sassy” Krystal Owens; other family, Jack Conner, Susan Conner, and Stacey Conner, and girlfriend, Haley Poe. Caleb was preceded in death by grandparents, Monnie James, Emanuel Franklin Estep, and Robert E. Harris.
Visitation for Caleb will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Journey Church on Leestown Road from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Service will begin at noon with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Parker Dalton, Pierce Dalton, Jamison Clay, Cameron Diehl, John Conner Diehl, and Jim Emberton. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10038.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.