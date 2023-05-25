Caleb Kenneth Conley, 35, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Phoenix, AZ, on Oct. 12, 1987 to William Kenneth and Jolene Kay Conley. He is preceded in death by a sister, Morgan Conley; maternal grandparents, Jack Bloomingdale, Patricia Bloomingdale and a step-grandfather, Jerry Bloomingdale; paternal grandparents, Opal Emogene Conley and Sam Conley.
Besides his parents, Caleb is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Conley; a son, Riley Conley; a daughter, Olivia Conley; two brothers, William Williams, John (Terry) S. Conley; and had a special relationship with Lydyah, Lincoln and Carsey.
Caleb fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a police officer by being employed at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of the Special Response Team there as well. Caleb knew he wanted to be an officer since he was 3 years old. He attended the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Dec. of 2019, as the Class of 506. Caleb was awarded some special Governor’s Awards: the 2022 Occupant Protection Enforcement, 2020 and 2022 Impaired Driving Enforcement Outstanding Achievement Awards. He was also given the 2021 Scott County Sheriff’s Office Chief’s Award, Highway Safety All Star Drive Sober Division Winner, Deputy of the Year 2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Office Chief’s Award 2021. Caleb served our country as an Army Reserve, and he was a Combat Engineer. Caleb was recognized and honored for his brave and courageous service as a member of the United States Army 478th Engineer Battalion. During his departure to Iraq, he and his brothers executed more than 1,800 combat missions and was recognized for finding 164 improvised explosive devices.
Caleb was an active member of the Clayton Arnold Foundation, a volunteer at Licking River Outfitters, a member of the Elks Lodge #438, was a Mason, and was constantly helping members of his community. He also enjoyed his time away from the uniform with his kids and his family. He loved to hunt and fish, volunteer time to his kid’s sporting teams, and volunteer in the community. Rachel, his wife, even nicknamed him “Mr. Mayor” for being so well known and friendly with everyone he encountered.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at the Scott County High School, 1080 Cardinal Dr., Georgetown. This will take place in the gymnasium. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. also at the Scott County High School gymnasium. Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Lead Chaplain, Mike Justice, will preside over services for Caleb. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, following services on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at Field and Main Bank, located at 103 E Bridge St, Cynthiana, KY 41031, to help the family. Just state you would like to make a donation to the “In Memory of Caleb Conley” account. Donations can also be mailed to Field and Main Bank, P.O. Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031. View and sign guest book at wwww.warefuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.