Calvert "Dee" Marston
Farmer
Calvert ‘Dee’ Marston of Peaks Mill and Stamping Ground passed away on April 2nd, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn Parker Marston and JB Marston Jr., his former wife Mary ‘Leslie’ Terrell Marston, his brother Gregory Warren Marston and his second wife Victoria Tate Marston. He is survived by daughters Mary ‘Ashlee’ Marston (Greg Anderson), Amy Marie Marston (Donald Chadwell) and Kellee Dee Toles (Kris Toles), as well as Melissa Tate Noel. He also leaves behind two brothers: Bradford Marston and Stephen Marston.
Dee attended Frankfort High School then went on to graduate from Morehead State University majoring in Marketing with a minor in Spanish. For the majority of his life he farmed land from Kentucky to Honduras and there was not a crop he could not grow. Anyone who knew Dee, knew that he was a free spirit and a true lover of life, letting adventure guide him day by day. Wherever he is now, he is sure to be raising hell.
The family will observe a privately coordinated celebration of life at a later time.
Honorary Pall Bearers include his 13 grandchildren: Brice, Ava, Aiden, Aspen, Brooks, Nyla, Damien, Greg, Shaelynn, Kendrick, Christian, Kaydence and King.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.