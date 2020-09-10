Candida L. Shell
Candida L. Shell, 47, of Georgetown, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday September 5, 2020.
Candida went by her nickname “Candy.” She was pursuing an Associate degree in Medical Information Technology (MIT) at Bluegrass Community & Technical College. She had been on the Dean’s list and was just one semester away from completion at the time of her passing. She earned several certificates during her study at School. Her family has confidence she would have achieved her goal of earning the degree were it not for her untimely passing.
Candy worked at Quest Farm in Georgetown. She had a passion for helping people and believed in the mission of Quest Farm, which is that each person should have the opportunity to reach for the stars in quest of a full and meaningful life. She fulfilled this mission by caring for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that positively contribute to their quality of life.
She is fondly remembered as “Sissy” by her brother, Corey and as “Tita Dita” by the family, since the birth of her nephew, (Corey’s son), Brandon. Tita Dida loves her nephew Brandon to the moon and back and Brandon brought so much love, joy, happiness, and purpose to her Life.
Candy is preceded in death by fiance’, Patrick Sissom; grandparents, Harold and Beulah Mae Shell, and Willie and Dora Thompson; uncles, Sydney Shell (Shelby), Bob Shell (Pat), Ronnie Shell, Danny Shell, Gene Thompson, Bill Thompson, Rocky Thompson, Mervin Thompson, Clifford Thompson and Donnie Thompson; aunts, Alma Nix Moore, Bernice Anderson and Wanda Eller; and her beloved fur baby, Diva.
She is survived by parents; Johnny and Mary Shell; brother, Corey Shell (Roze); special nephew, Brandon Shell; aunts, Carolyn Dodd and Joyce Colvard (Gene); uncles, Chic Thompson (Peggy), David Thompson (Petey) and Sam Thompson (Deb). She is also survived by a host of cousins and extended family.
Services were held on September 8, 2020 in Loudon, TN.
