Capt. Samuel Maurice Isbell
US Navy veteran
Capt. Samuel Maurice Isbell, 86, of Georgetown, left this earth on his last trip on March 18, 2021. Sam died peacefully at home from a short illness. Born June 14, 1934 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Samuel L. Isbell and Ruth Francis Isbell. Sam served in the US Navy for four years as an aviator, graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1961 and flew with Pan American Airways for 27 years, retiring as a captain in 1991, after “taking strangers to far-away places.” During retirement, Sam enjoyed life as a gentleman cattle farmer in Scott County.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Phyllis Gail Webb Isbell, a son, Capt. Samuel Maurice Isbell II USAF, a daughter, Nancy Ann Isbell, and brothers, Hubbard “Huck” Francis and Charles Joseph Isbell. He is survived by a son, Mark Frederick Isbell of Lexington, a sister, Barbara Isbell Moore, of Georgetown, nieces Carol Susan (Bill) Martin and Helen Ann (Gary) Vickers, nephews Rob Moore and Joe Moore, and many loving extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held in the near future at the Oxford Christian Church at a date to be determined, followed by a private family burial in the Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators (www.bgcarenav.org) of Lexington and the Pan Am Museum Foundation (www.thepanammuseum.org) of Garden City, New York.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.