Carl Kelly McKenzie
Carl Kelly McKenzie, 77, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on September 3, 1944, to the late Carl Vernon McKenzie and Mildred Gertrude McKenzie, née Meier.
Carl and his wife Betty, both of the Christian faith, spent the majority of their adult lives in Somerset, where they raised two children and where Carl worked for the United States Postal Service. He was an avid motorsports enthusiast, winning a number of drag racing competitions in the 1960s and competing several times in the world’s most prestigious drag racing event, the NHRA U.S. Nationals, in his 1964 Plymouth stock car, the Hoppin’ Gator. He was also an avid amateur radio operator, earning an Advanced Class License with the American Radio Relay League, and loved animals, providing a loving home to many cats and dogs.
Carl suffered from many health problems throughout his life, but he never let that stop him from being the best husband, father, and man he could be. He is now at peace and is suffering no more.
Carl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years: Betty Jane McKenzie of Georgetown, Kentucky; his two children, Kelly Shane McKenzie of Erlanger, and Jason Patrick McKenzie of Georgetown; his one grandchild, William (Will) Carl McKenzie; and his sister, Janet (Jan) McKenzie of Rabbit Hash. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne McKenzie.
Funeral and memorial services will be private.