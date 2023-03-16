Carl "Skeeter" Myers, 73, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. Born in Montgomery County to the union of the late Carl and Viola Parker Myers, a retired manufacturer and member of the Christian Assembly of God who loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by two sons, Carl Ray Myers (April) and Randall Lee Myers (Chandra Peake); five grandchildren, Casey Ray Myers (Crystal), Caitlin Shaye Myers, Olivia Peake, Elijah Peake and Ian Peake; two great grandchildren, Everleigh Ann Myers and Casen Ray Myers; a brother, Paul Myers; a sister, Bonnie Meadows (Ricky); a daughter-in-law, Kristy Myers and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie "Roach" Myers; a sister, Jannie Pitts; a sister-in-law, Becky Myers and an uncle, Shirley Gene Kembrell.
His funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals, Pastor Scott Barnes presiding with burial to follow in Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Arrangements are placed in the care of Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals in Mt. Sterling.
