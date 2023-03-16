Carl "Skeeter" Myers

Carl "Skeeter" Myers

Carl "Skeeter" Myers

Carl "Skeeter" Myers, 73, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. Born in Montgomery County to the union of the late Carl and Viola Parker Myers, a retired manufacturer and member of the Christian Assembly of God who loved to hunt and fish.

To send flowers to the family of Carl "Skeeter" Myers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Sunday, March 19, 2023
6:00PM-9:00PM
Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals
1002 Woodford Drive
Mt. Sterling, KY 40353
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Funeral Service
Monday, March 20, 2023
11:00AM
Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals
1002 Woodford Drive
Mt. Sterling, KY 40353
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you